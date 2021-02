DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - METRO AG said Monday that its Supervisory Board appointed Steffen Greubel as chief executive officer, effective on 1 May 2021. Steffen Greubel signed a three-year-contract.



Steffen Greubel succeeds Olaf Koch who left the company as of 31 December 2020 upon his own request. Currently, the company is led by Christian Baier (CFO) and Rafael Gasset (COO) as Co-CEOs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

METRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de