Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.02.2021 | 17:05
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nimbus Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (48/21)

On request of Nimbus Group AB (publ), company registration number 556903-6568,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 9, 2021. 

The company has 15,531,656 shares as per today's date.


Shares

Short name:                             BOAT                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed1  19,377,810              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015407390            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          215704                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            556903-6568             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name                          
------------------------------------
40    Consumer Discretionary        
------------------------------------
4020  Consumer Products and Services
------------------------------------


1 See prospectus page 67, Sw version



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from February 9 up and including
February 10, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the
offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.
For further information see pages 20-21 and 71-72 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on
+4684638300
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.