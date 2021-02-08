Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nimbus Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (48/21)

On request of Nimbus Group AB (publ), company registration number 556903-6568, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 9, 2021. The company has 15,531,656 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: BOAT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed1 19,377,810 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015407390 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 215704 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556903-6568 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary ------------------------------------ 4020 Consumer Products and Services ------------------------------------ 1 See prospectus page 67, Sw version When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from February 9 up and including February 10, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 20-21 and 71-72 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300