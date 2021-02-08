Seduction Cosmetic Center Reviews Secret to Success on Social Media

Industry leader Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews the secret to its social media success as the famous plastic surgery clinic hits 130,000 Instagram followers.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Seduction Cosmetic Center marked 100,000 followers on Instagram for the first time earlier last year. The famous Miami-based plastic surgery clinic soon hit 110,000 and, by October, had surpassed 120,000 followers on the popular photo-sharing social media platform. Expertly positioned, Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews what it takes to make it big on social media in 2021 and beyond.

"Last year, we marked a major milestone on social media, hitting 100,000 followers on Instagram," says a member of the clinic's team as Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews its latest social media stats, "before topping 120,000 followers shortly after."

"Less than 12 weeks on, we've now hit 130,000 followers for the first time thanks to our continued efforts to engage with our fans," they add, speaking from the clinic's headquarters in Miami, Florida.

Seduction Cosmetic Center also went viral on TikTok in 2020. 'Seduction Cosmetic Center's hilarious viral TikTok tops 4 million views,' said the news at the time.

One of a number of wildly popular clips posted by the famous clinic on the platform, 'Me explaining to the Dr. what I want,' which sees a Seduction Cosmetic Center team member animatedly joking with one of the clinic's surgeons about wanting a Brazilian butt lift and tummy tuck, was quickly viewed over 4 million times by TikTok users.

As of January 2021, the clip now enjoys over 4.7 million views, 195,000 'likes,' almost 2,000 'shares,' and upwards of 11,000 comments.

The clip is at least partly to thank, Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews of its success, for the famous plastic surgery clinic's current total of around 60,000 followers on the video-sharing social networking service. Seduction Cosmetic Center is joined in its TikTok success by A-list celebrities including Will Smith, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, and Selena Gomez.

"Our success on TikTok is largely a result of the same effort that we put into sharing a well-received mix of before and after photos, tips and advice, procedural videos, and more on Instagram, as well as elsewhere online," a representative for Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews of its ongoing triumph on social media.

"On Instagram, for example, our surgeons also routinely take to the platform to complete question and answer sessions," they go on, "and, along with the rest of our team, help to respond to inquiries from interested parties."

Seduction Cosmetic Center's commitment to its followers, fans, and patients, past and present alike, is further reflected in a wealth of five-star Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews available online.

Home to many of Miami's top cosmetic surgeons-including Dr. John Sampson, Dr. Abeer Sawwaf, and Dr. True Lansden-Seduction Cosmetic Center specializes in Brazilian butt lifts, liposuction, tummy tucks, mommy makeovers, and a variety of other popular procedures.

Further to its fame on TikTok and Instagram, Seduction Cosmetic Center also has a strong following elsewhere online, including on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

To learn more about Seduction Cosmetic Center or to read Seduction Cosmetic Center reviews, head to the Seduction Cosmetic Center website or check out the clinic on social media.

