Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 5 February 2021 was 314.45p (ex income) 315.57p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

08 February 2021