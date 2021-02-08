Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
February 8, 2021
2,629,839,616
2,784,247,543
A total number of 2,785,349,437 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 1,101,894 voting rights attached to the 1,101,894 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and
L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005818/en/
Contacts:
Total
TOTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de