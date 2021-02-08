Generation Income Properties, Inc.: Generation Income Properties Announces Acquisition of a Single-Tenant Building Occupied by the United States Government in North Carolina

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced the acquisition of an approximately 5,800-square-foot, single-tenant office building in North Carolina occupied by a Federal law enforcement agency of the United States Government. The transaction was a forward commitment sale for a total consideration of approximately $1.7 million.

GIP funded the transaction with approximately $1.27 million of debt from American Momentum Bank and approximately $500,000 of preferred equity provided from a Joint Venture Partner. The United States Government has a credit rating of AA+ from Standard & Poor's and the tenant has approximately 8 years remaining on the primary lease term for the property.

David Sobelman, Chief Executive Officer of GIP, noted, "This transaction reflects GIPs continued ability to identify assets occupied by strong tenants. And, for this one in particular, GIP was able to commit to the asset prior to rent commencement allowing the developer a planned exit for their project. In addition, the use of the JV program for this acquisition gave GIP the ability to grow the investment-grade tenancy of the portfolio to approximately 80% and simultaneously provide the JV partner a market return."

