Jackson Ukuevo, of Ronchess Global Resources Ltd, Highlights the Business Benefits of Embracing Corporate Social Responsibility

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / The profound societal changes of the past several decades have made a huge impact on the corporate world, motivating or even forcing companies to reevaluate the profits-first mentality and embrace practices that contribute to the greater good. The self-regulating business model that has come to be known as corporate social responsibility (CSR) may have been regarded as a necessary evil in its early days, but it has proved to be a smart strategy that delivers both direct and indirect benefits for enterprises of any size. "Accountability, ethical practices, environmental considerations, and communal support have become critically important in doing business in the modern world," comments Jackson Ukuevo, the founder and managing director of Ronchess Global Resources Limited. "Although no company is obligated to embrace CSR, it has been clearly demonstrated that being socially accountable - to employees, stakeholders, and the public - is a strategy that pays massive dividends in terms of business growth."

Broadly speaking, CSR is a concept referring to the willingness of a company to operate in a manner that benefits the economy, the environment, and society at large, Jackson Ukuevo explains. "While commercial enterprises have a duty to generate profit for their shareholders, they are now expected to do it ethically and sustainably for the sake of their communities and the environment. Philanthropic and volunteer initiatives, a focus on energy efficiency, transparency, and fair labor policies are among the most common elements of CSR programs. It is often harder for smaller enterprises to give back to society, but even modest efforts can be hugely rewarding. Nowadays, companies embrace CSR not because it is a requirement but because it has proved to be a great value generator."

Whether private or publicly traded, organizations committed to CSR are held in higher regard by investors, making it easier for their leadership teams to attract capital when needed, Jackson Ukuevo notes. In addition, a socially responsible company supports and respects its workforce, which, in turn, increases employee satisfaction, promotes staff engagement, drives innovation, and boosts talent acquisition and retention. The reputational benefits linked to CSR are enormous: improved brand recognition leads to higher sales, while the positive associations evoked by a company name help to expand the customer base and enhance its loyalty. The importance of CSR for business growth is clearly illustrated by the findings of a study that the Reputation Institute conducted early in 2020, establishing that 42% of people's perceptions of an enterprise is based on their perception of its CSR activities.

Jackson Ukuevo is the managing director of Ronchess Global Resources Limited - a Lagos, Nigeria-based company he founded in 2008. Unwaveringly focused on quality, integrity, and innovation, he has managed to transform the business into a global market-leading provider of traffic solutions, construction, and procurement services, currently building and constructing seven major roads and two major bridges in Kaduna state. Ronchess Global Resources Limited has become the partner of choice for enterprises and public sector organizations that require an expert contractor in the areas of mechanized road marking, design and installation of traffic lights and intelligent transport systems, and road and building construction, among other services.

