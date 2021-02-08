VIP-Media: How Andy Audate Is Changing The Way Companies Look At Social Media And Rhe Marketing World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2021 / Success can only be created if we push ourselves to make the most of our opportunities. This is something that Andy Audate learned very quickly after beginning his pursuit towards entrepreneurship. After years of struggling and growing up barely making ends meet, he wanted to challenge himself to become successful.

"I was originally raised in an impoverished area in the East coast, and I was struggling to make ends meet with my family. Because of seeing this huge financial challenge not only in my family but also within my community, I realized at a very young age that success comes from within. This situation pushed me to make a decision to become successful even before the age of 13.

My past experiences made me who I am today- and who I am is an extraordinary entrepreneur who not only has a will to grow my company but also has an extremely strong will to inspire people through my storytelling but most importantly, I get to inspire other entrepreneurs by TAKING ACTION and making the most out of every OPPORTUNITY that comes my way," Andy remarks.

Andy now runs a marketing company called AudateMedia. He began his journey after seeing many entrepreneurs who were unable to use social media to its full potential. He knew that he could change the way businesses were using their social platforms, so he hopped into the marketing world.

"I know that with the help of a team, we can bring in specific knowledge that will allow a lot of entrepreneurs to grow and expand their businesses and brands and to get in front of their customer base with little to less effort. This will allow the economy to stir, especially during an economic crisis like this current pandemic.

I truly believe that the reason why many businesses are currently suffering from the sudden changes due to the pandemic is not because of the changes itself- but the lack of access to knowledge, systems, and strategies that will allow them to adapt to those changes," Andy explains.

Despite his tenacity and drive to become successful, Andy struggled with multiple obstacles in his way. Many people used to doubt him and his vision. This was the hardest challenge for him, but nonetheless, he was able to get through it.

"The biggest obstacle that I've overcome is the doubt that other people have in me because of my youth. I started my first business and made my first million before I could even drink alcohol legally. Because I have such an extensive knowledge in business growth and marketing strategies, there are some people who doubted me, but all those doubts pushed me so much to grow. Now, I can confidently say that I've gone quite far despite the doubt of others," Andy details.

After overcoming this, Andy has truly thrived in the marketing world. He has many big plans for 2021 as he has grown his business. He describes them:

"I am expanding my marketing agency by implementing the same marketing system that I've used for my personal brand and to many of our clients, allowing them to grow their revenue by 30-40% by utilizing Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and other online marketing channels," Andy says.

To find out more about Andy, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

