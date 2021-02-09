Peruvian superfoods and national brands on Chinese JD.com

LIMA, Peru and BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, Promperu launched new superfood and national brand promotion activities in China, culminating December 1st, when Chinese consumers could purchase original Peruvian products on JD.COM.

During the first event, on November 28th, solar eclipse critic Dai Tata, space and food explorer Brian Tan, and well-known chef Eduardo Vargas linked up in the the Gourmet Library to live-stream. The public encountered a display of foods, such as quinoa, avocado, blueberries, white prawns and other superfoods. But also, high-altitude coffee and pisco specialties.

The main featured dish in the live-stream was a new take on the classic paella. Reinvented with quinoa and prawn fried rice to suit the Chinese consumers. Nowadays, quinoa is also recognised as one of the most nutritious foods in the world.

On December 4th, the second live-stream of Peru's national brand promotion took place. Travel expert Shenwei shared his fascinating personal experiences while traveling in Peru. A country rich in culture and food.

On the same day the Peruvian Export and Tourism Promotion Committee cooperated with the Shanghai landmark Oriental Pearl on a ten-day "Discover Peruvian Flavor" activity at the Oriental Pearl's 267-meter revolving restaurant. The restaurant presented Peruvian cuisine made with Peruvian superfood ingredients to the audience.

In addition, 12 screens around the Plaza of the Oriental Pearl Tower and the large LED screen on the top of the old Shanghai No. 8 restaurant have shown multiple images of Peruvian national brands. Moreover, 38 pictures of Peru's export products and tourist destinations was displayed on the 4-meter ring corridor in the Oriental Pearl Tower.

A Peruvian promotional film was also displayed throughout 16 subway lines and 58,000 mobile TV screens of 9,500 buses in Shanghai. The film helped the public, through images, to understand the customs of Peru.

The Peruvian government and the Peruvian Export and Tourism Promotion Committee finally invited the famous Eduardo Vargas to continue live streaming under the theme "Discovering the flavour of Peru" in Yu Carden. Peruvian cuisine can become more approachable for the average consumer.

2021 is the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Peru and China. From the beginning of the year, Promperu will continue featuring stories about Peru and the ancient Inca Empire to Chinese people.