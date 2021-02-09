Basis Technologies, creators of the most complete DevOps and test automation platform engineered specifically for SAP, today announced the latest version of ActiveControl, a DevOps solution used by leading brands across the world to help them increase business agility and transform business-critical SAP systems through fast, effective delivery of innovation.

ActiveControl 8.40 offers a range of powerful new features, including an all-new integration framework designed to simplify connection of SAP development to the rest of the business, and to accelerate adoption of agile, CI/CD and DevOps. With ActiveControl 8.40 SAP teams can work smarter and generate more business value by implementing application changes at higher speed, with far less effort and risk.

Enterprise-wide integration

Integrated IT toolchains that include responsive, automated development and delivery workflows are fundamental to the success of agile businesses, which is why ActiveControl 8.40 provides a powerful new way to connect SAP software development to the wider IT landscape.

Its new integration framework is underpinned by Node-RED, an open source flow-based programming tool, and features a browser-based editor that makes it easier for users to create, configure and customize integrations between ActiveControl and compatible tools like Microsoft Azure DevOps or GitHub.

"ActiveControl 8.40 provides more support for the growing number of firms that see the value of an integrated, enterprise-wide DevOps tool chain," said David Lees, Chief Technology Officer of Basis Technologies. "The new framework enables them to connect to SAP in a way that best suits their individual business needs, and helps to create cross-application CI/CD pipelines that increase visibility, drive out duplication of work and accelerate delivery of differentiating innovation."

With version 8.40, ActiveControl provides a wide range of integration options to support whatever approach SAP teams wish to take. The versatile new Node-RED framework complements existing 'out-of-the-box' integrations with tools such as Jira and ServiceNow, and ActiveControl's underlying APIs, which remain available to users who prefer to connect via other middleware platforms.

More features, greater value

ActiveControl 8.40 is the latest in a series of regular updates that enable licensed users to derive increasing value from the product without extra cost, through new automation features that help them to maintain, adapt and modernize SAP systems even more effectively.

New parallel import capability solves the problem of long-running transport import jobs a notable issue with some S/4HANA changes, for example which, while in progress, prevent other changes from being deployed. With ActiveControl 8.40, urgent changes and critical fixes can be imported while unrelated imports are still in progress, allowing SAP teams to respond faster than ever to unexpected events. Parallel imports also help fast-moving DevOps teams to increase the pace of planned change by allowing simultaneous 'on demand' deployment of transports for greater responsiveness and business agility.

Enhanced Transport of Copies functionality and extensions to the powerful Rules Engine further expand the versatility of ActiveControl by allowing users to create even more efficient custom workflows that match their unique processes and requirements. Usability and ease of maintenance particularly important considerations in larger organizations have also been taken into account via a range of updates to the popular browser-based Web User Interface.

ActiveControl users are emphatic about the ongoing value provided by the product's flexible subscription licencing model and regular updates. "Basis Technologies have offered us outstanding support since we first implemented ActiveControl, and the regular product updates reflect their customer-first approach," noted Nemanja Djujic, Lead SAP Application Manager at RS Components, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers. "The new releases help us to keep improving how we manage our SAP systems and ensure we can get more out of our investment over time."

ActiveControl 8.40 is available now. SAP users can request a free demonstration via the Basis Technologies website.

ActiveControl is SAP Certified for use on both Netweaver and SAP S/4HANA and forms part of Basis Technologies' DevOps and test automation platform, which also includes Testimony, the only automated SAP regression testing technology that eliminates the need for creation and maintenance of test scripts.

About Basis Technologies

At Basis Technologies we believe every company should have the freedom to change, and to unlock the full potential of SAP. That's why we create automation software that enables continuous delivery to thrive, giving businesses the agility needed to adapt to rapidly changing priorities and market demands. We provide the only fully automated DevOps and test platform specifically engineered for use in SAP, providing many of the world's leading brands with the means to deliver SAP change with absolute confidence and virtually no risk so that they can accelerate time to market, simplify transformation, realize value fast and create amazing business outcomes.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.

