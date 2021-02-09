Sojern and Travlrr Partner to Help Destinations with Sustainable Video Production

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern , a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and Travlrr , Europe's leading sustainable remote production company, have partnered to provide an integrated, high speed, digital offering for destinations and tourism brands globally. Travlrr, together with Sojern's existing Video Lab and online advertising capabilities will provide destination and tourism operators with a robust joint solution to reach travellers.

"Video marketing is a key area of our multichannel strategy for destinations and at Sojern we believe that both production and distribution needs to be discussed together in order to build compelling storytelling content for your destination," said Luca Romozzi , Commercial Director, South Europe & Tourism at Sojern. "We are thrilled that the partnership with Travlrr allows our existing and new clients to tap into hundreds of vetted production agencies and influencers around the world specialised in travel content marketing in a very sustainable way, with the added benefits of increased speed and low cost."

With Travlrr, customers can produce bespoke high quality video content effectively including premium storytelling destination films with 10's of shorter social versions, ads as well as influencer-led campaigns. Operating in more than 100 countries across the world, Travlrr's offering also includes a privately curated network of quality local production companies, directors, videographers, specialists, photographers, and influencers who together can create any form of video content all managed by Travlrr's cloud-based platforms helping customers revolutionise production workflow and create content anywhere in the world. Faster, cheaper and more sustainably.

"Due to the current pandemic, it is challenging to fly full crews and production kit and hence Travlrr's unique proposition fills the gap in the market in a cost effective, sustainable and faster way than the traditional production model. With the huge acceleration of consumers to digital, clients need to find new ways to create engaging video content more often and Travlrr provides this exciting and innovative solution for Sojern and their clients," said Darren Khan, CEO & Founder of Travlrr.

Travlrr works in alignment with an award-winning conservation charity, Trees for Life . This partnership provides a sustainability programme which helps cut the carbon footprint of a brand's video, content and ad production.

To find out more, contact us here .

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading digital marketing platform built for travel marketers. Powered by artificial intelligence and traveler intent data, Sojern activates multi-channel marketing solutions to drive direct demand. 10,000 hotels, attractions, tourism boards and travel marketers rely on Sojern annually to engage and convert travelers around the world.



About Travlrr

Travlrr is a remote production ecosystem delivering sustainable, high-speed content creation for brands & agencies. From premium films to influencer-led campaigns - teams use Travlrr to bring their work to life efficiently, at speed. The way campaigns are made is no longer sustainable. We deliver remote production & influencer solutions via high quality creative talent with technology, data and sustainability at the heart in over 100+ countries across the globe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/249299/sojern_logo.jpg