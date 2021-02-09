Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 8 February purchased 34,006 equity certificates at a price of NOK 103.40 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 68,314 ECC's.

Trondheim, 8 February 2021



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act