DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 09-Feb-2021 / 07:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on the 08th of February 2021. According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons. Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions. The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors The Board of Directors resolved: "To approve the revised Regulations on the Procedure of Access to the Insider Information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, Rules for Protecting Confidentiality of Such Information and Monitoring Compliance with Regulatory Legal Acts". Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 08 February 2021, Minutes No. 4p. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 93192 EQS News ID: 1166914 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

