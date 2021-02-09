Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 
08.02.21
18:57 Uhr
3,840 Euro
+0,100
+2,67 %
09.02.2021 | 08:13
Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 
09-Feb-2021 / 07:42 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[1] on certain resolutions adopted 
by the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC 
 
The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC held the meeting on the 08th of February 2021. 
 
According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC is 9 persons. 
Nine members of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to 
adopt resolutions. 
The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes. 
 
 
Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer's Board of Directors 
The Board of Directors resolved: 
"To approve the revised Regulations on the Procedure of Access to the Insider Information of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC, 
Rules for Protecting Confidentiality of Such Information and Monitoring Compliance with Regulatory Legal Acts". 
 
 
Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 08 February 2021, Minutes No. 4p. 
 
 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SGGD 
LEI Code:      2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.:  93192 
EQS News ID:   1166914 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 01:42 ET (06:42 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
