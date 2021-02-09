

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's foreign trade figures. Economists forecast exports to fall 1 percent on month, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in November. Imports are seen easing 1.1 percent after rising 4.7 percent a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen and the greenback, it dropped against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 126.64 against the yen, 1.0825 against the franc, 1.2077 against the greenback and 0.8768 against the pound at 1:55 am ET



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de