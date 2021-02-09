Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Leak - East Africa Metals schafft den Ausbruch!?
09.02.2021 | 08:31
One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of auditor

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of auditor 
09-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
09 February 2021 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company" or "One Heritage") 
Appointment of auditor 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, announces 
that its Board has approved the appointment of KPMG Audit LLC, Isle of Man, as the Company's auditor for the financial 
year ending 30 June 2021, following completion of a formal tender process. 
This announcement contains inside information. 
 
Contacts 
One Heritage Group plc 
 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Luke Piggin 
Finance Director 
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage is a property development and investment management Company, focusing on the residential sector primarily 
in the North West, acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both 
development activities and refurbishment activities. The Company also undertakes letting and property and facilities 
management services for these products. 
We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who have a proven track record in complex property development 
and investment. In 2020 One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a 
focus on co-living. 
One Heritage Group plc is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under 
the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.one-heritageplc.com/ 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00BLF79495 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           OHG 
LEI Code:       2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93191 
EQS News ID:    1166869 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
