One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of auditor 09-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09 February 2021 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company" or "One Heritage") Appointment of auditor One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, announces that its Board has approved the appointment of KPMG Audit LLC, Isle of Man, as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 30 June 2021, following completion of a formal tender process. This announcement contains inside information. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Luke Piggin Finance Director Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage is a property development and investment management Company, focusing on the residential sector primarily in the North West, acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both development activities and refurbishment activities. The Company also undertakes letting and property and facilities management services for these products. We are a team of dedicated and experienced professionals who have a proven track record in complex property development and investment. In 2020 One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. One Heritage Group plc is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.one-heritageplc.com/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 93191 EQS News ID: 1166869 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

