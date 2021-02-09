Solid development perspectives confirmed

Consolidated data (in million) 2020 2019 Revenue 35.6 40.5

In 2020, Baikowski has recorded consolidated revenue of €35.6 million, a -12.1% decrease since last year (-11.5% for like-for-like scope and foreign exchange rates), impacted by the context of uncertainty caused by the health crisis.

Although the electronics and polishing markets showed good resistance throughout this period, sales still suffered from the overall decline in large sectors such as the aeronautical, automotive and luxury watchmaking industries.

In spite of this context, the determined efforts of our teams throughout the value chain enabled the Group to adapt to the sales orders fluctuations under the best possible conditions in all its areas of business (Asia, Europe, USA), maintaining the strong commercial presence that is essential to prepare for the upward market turn.

R&D efforts have been continued to boost the group's presence in new and high potential niches in various markets, notably by combining Baikowski's expertise in manufacturing powders and formulations with Mathym's innovative nanodispersion developments.

The group's visibility is expected to be further enhanced in the medium term by the accelerating dynamics in the electronics market (semiconductors, 5G), its strong presence in Asia, new applications (polishing, technical ceramics, light conversion phosphors, etc.) and the gradual recovery of the automotive industry.

The strong international reach of the group and the fact that its products have been used in industrial applications for several decades ensure extraordinary visibility, extending beyond the crises, and enable Baikowski to look forward to the future with serenity.

Next important date:

Publication of the annual results for 2020 on April 12, 2021

About Baikowski:Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2020, Baikowski achieved revenue of 35.6 million euros.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369

