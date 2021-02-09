

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said that the Group's continuing businesses have maintained their resilience through the balance of the year and delivered a strong underlying performance in the fourth quarter. The Group reported that revenues were in-line with the trends highlighted at the nine-month stage and PBITA margins held up well.



G4S Group CEO Ashley Almanza said: 'Our teams produced an exceptional commercial performance with new and retained contract wins that have a total revenue value of 5.5 billion pounds.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

G4S-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de