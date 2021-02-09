

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. Modwen Properties (SMP.L) reported a pretax loss of 120.8 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2020 compared to profit of 49.5 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 54.7 pence compared to profit of 22.6 pence. Adjusted EPRA earnings declined to 22.1 million pounds from 38.7 million pounds. Adjusted EPRA EPS was 9.9 pence compared to 17.4 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 342.1 million pounds from 429.9 million pounds, a year ago.



The Group will pay a final dividend of 3.9 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 5.0 pence. The final dividend will be paid on 8 April 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 12 March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ST MODWEN PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de