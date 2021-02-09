Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of OncoZenge AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (49/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that OncoZenge AB, company registration number 559261-9968, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that OncoZenge AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 12, 2021. Shares Short name: ONCOZ -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 5,856,622 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504097 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216185 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559261-9968 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46704105395.