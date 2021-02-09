Clearwater Analytics, the market-leading SaaS provider of investment accounting and analytics, announced today that it is setting up operations in France, Germany, and the Netherlands based on its fast-growing success in the UK and European market.

Clearwater plans to double its UK and European presence by hiring a mix of product, sales, and operations professionals to expand services and expertise to its clients in Europe. Clearwater's current team of 150 are based in London and Edinburgh.

"With some of the largest European financial institutions moving over to Clearwater, we see a tremendous opportunity to serve our clients in their local geographies," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer at Clearwater. "We remain 100% focused on bringing our clients the best solutions and service quality in the world."

"Our client base in Europe is expanding rapidly and our investment in Europe enables Clearwater's vision of becoming the world's most trusted and comprehensive technology platform for investment accounting and analytics," said Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer at Clearwater.

Clearwater received new investment from investment firms Permira, Warburg Pincus, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Durable Capital to accelerate its growth in Europe and Asia.

With over $5.5 trillion in client assets on the platform, Clearwater replaces multiple data management, accounting, and reporting solutions with one platform that delivers 100% reconciled data and daily reporting. Stat, GAAP, tax, risk, and regulatory reporting are all generated from this one source using customisable reporting and powerful analytics.

Clearwater's expansion in Europe is led by Gayatri Raman, Managing Director, EMEA and APAC.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organisations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.

Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, Catalina Holdings, Chaucer, Cisco, Convex Group, Facebook, FBD Insurance, Garmin, J.P. Morgan, London Capital, Oracle, Spotify, Starbucks, Unum Group, and many others. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.

Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/| Twitter: @cwanalytics

