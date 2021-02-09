Integration enhances user experiences with more streamlined spend processes, while providing finance managers with real-time visibility into transactions

Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation, announces the launch of Emburse Cards for its Captio expense automation solution.

Emburse Cards offers a user-friendly solution for employees to make purchases without requiring out-of-pocket spend. Employees can request prepaid virtual or cards for travel and other business purchases, and have the peace of mind that all purchases will be within the organization's spend policy.

Administrators will gain the ability to instantly create, issue and manage virtual or physical credit cards for employees at all levels. Emburse Cards incorporate granular spending rules in a wide variety of categories, including vendor type, date, and allocation amount. This ensures that the cardholder complies with corporate spending policies at the point of purchase, instead of catching policy violations during the expense approval process.

Upon completion of the transaction, transaction data is automatically transmitted to Captio for user approval. Users will then be able to add additional supporting documentation, such as receipts and expense categorization, drastically reducing the work associated with reconciling traditional payment methods such as traditional business cards, personal cards, or cash.

"Our mission is to humanize work by making expense and payment processes as simple as possible," said Joel Vicient, SVP and general manager, Southern Europe, at Emburse. "Emburse Cards within Captio solution enables seamless card issuing and real-time expense capabilities. Emburse Cards, combined with the ease of use of Captio, provides a great experience for the employee, approver, and finance teams alike. This is a major step in making our customers' lives easier."

About Emburse

Emburse humanizes work by empowering business travelers, finance professionals, and CFOs to eliminate manual, time-consuming tasks so they can focus on what matters most.

Emburse offers a growing portfolio of award-winning expense and AP automation solutions, including Emburse Abacus, Emburse Captio, Emburse Certify, Emburse Chrome River, Emburse Cards, Emburse Nexonia, Emburse SpringAhead and Emburse Tallie. Its innovative offerings are tailored to meet the unique needs of specific industries, company sizes, and geographies, and are trusted by more than 4.5 million users in more than 120 countries. Over 14,000 customers, from start-ups to global enterprises, including Boot Barn, Grant Thornton, Telefónica, Lufthansa Systems, and Toyota rely on Emburse to eliminate manual processes, make faster, smarter decisions, and help make users' lives and their businesses better.

Emburse is recognized as a leader in expense management and accounts payable automation by analyst firm IDC, and has received multiple awards for its high levels of customer satisfaction.

For more information on Emburse, visit emburse.com, call 877-EMBURSE, or follow the organization's social channels at @emburse.

