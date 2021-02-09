TwentyFour Income Fund - Twentyfour Income Fund Investor Update Presentation

09/02/2021

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Investor Update Presentation

The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 9th February at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435610/TwentyFour_Income_Fund_webinar___February_2021.pdf

For more information on how to register, please contact s.murphy@numis.com or events@twentyfouram.com