TwentyFour Income Fund - Twentyfour Income Fund Investor Update Presentation

London, February 9
09/02/2021
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Investor Update Presentation
The Portfolio Management team will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 9th February at 11am to discuss the outlook and opportunities for the TwentyFour Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.
For more information on how to register, please contact s.murphy@numis.com or events@twentyfouram.com
