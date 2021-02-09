Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.02.2021 | 11:03
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adapdix announces SoftBank funding for next-generation edge AI platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adapdix Corporation, the digital transformation leader in Edge AI automation and intelligent control software, today announced that it has received funding from SoftBank's Opportunity Fund, pushing the total investment amount secured by Adapdix up to $10 million. The new funds will be used to build the next generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for the edge, enabling real-time predictive analytics and maintenance for enterprises.

Adapdix edge-optimized AI-ML performance

Chad Harris, an investor from SoftBank's Opportunity Fund, said, "We are excited to support Adapdix in its AI innovations and to participate in its development of new solutions for the edge - we believe the result will be a real game changer. The SB Opportunity Fund is investing at this early stage because we recognize the differentiation of Adapdix' technologies and believe that it has the potential to become the leader in the fast-growing edge AI market."

Anthony Hill, Founder and CEO at Adapdix, said, "This investment is validation of our vision for our next-generation AI platform. With the SB Opportunity Fund joining the team of investors, we now have the ability to scale up the business and develop the required ecosystem of partners and suppliers."

Adapdix' EdgeOps is a software-only solution that combines advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) analytics with a distributed, edge-based architecture. By enabling control where the AI data is, at the edge, Adapdix helps to increase model accuracy, reduce network cost and congestion, and cut latency.

As the first predictive analytics solution based on an industrial-grade data mesh technology, Adapdix enables ultra-low-latency, predictive maintenance and control. Adapdix' EdgeOps will initially focus on serving manufacturing companies in the semiconductor, electronics and automotive sectors, with more industries planned for the future.

About Adapdix

Adapdix provides an innovative software platform for enterprises, that optimizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) at the edge. The company's customer-centric Adapdix EdgeOps platform provides previously unmatched performance increases in uptime of equipment, reduction in supply chain and logistics cost and increases in remote worker control and productivity. Founded in 2015, Adapdix is headquartered in Pleasanton, California - see www.adapdix.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434648/Adapdix_Corporation.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1359461/ADAPDIX__Logo.jpg

Adapdix Logo

© 2021 PR Newswire
