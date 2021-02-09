Pinterest To Host "Pinterest Presents" As First Global Advertiser Summit

The virtual event will provide the global advertising community an exclusive look at the company's latest research and ad product updates to engage it's more than 450 million monthly pinners

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) announced today that it will host its first ever advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents , on March 3rd, 2021.

Hosted for advertisers in key markets including the UK, US, France, Germany, Canada and Australia, the virtual summit is designed to inspire and spark creativity among its audience and provide marketers with an exclusive look at the company's latest ad product updates which offer even more opportunities for advertisers on the growing platform.

Pinterest Presents will bring together a range of compelling industry voices, celebrities and inspiring speakers to create an exciting and engaging virtual experience. In addition to CEO Ben Silbermann, global Pinterest speakers will include Andréa Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer, Aya Kanai, Head of Content and Creators Partnerships, and Dan Lurie, Head of Growth and Shopping Product.

To reflect its growing global footprint, Pinterest's summit will feature customized content and speakers for each market, to give marketers a window onto local audience trends and ad opportunities. Sessions for each country will ignite conversations around diversity and inclusion, sustainability, scaling e-commerce, designing for accessibility, and entrepreneurship. Pinterest Presents country line-up includes:

US: Jon Kaplan , Pinterest Chief Revenue Officer will host Walter Frye , Vice President of Global Brand Engagement & Design at American Express and Sarika Sangwan , Pinterest Global Strategy & Financial Services Marketing Lead, who will dive into American Express'support of small businesses. Sinéad Burke, Founder of Tilting the Lens, will be sharing her personal story on how she lives in a world not designed for her and address how accessibility needs to be better integrated in technology. Celestine Maddy , Global Head of Consumer & Brand Marketing at Pinterest will present the Future Trends.

, Pinterest Chief Revenue Officer will host , Vice President of Global Brand Engagement & Design at American Express and , Pinterest Global Strategy & Financial Services Marketing Lead, who will dive into American Express'support of small businesses. Sinéad Burke, Founder of Tilting the Lens, will be sharing her personal story on how she lives in a world not designed for her and address how accessibility needs to be better integrated in technology. , Global Head of Consumer & Brand Marketing at Pinterest will present the Future Trends. UK: Katherine Ryan , Comedian, Actress and Writer will host the UK show and even try her hand at some Pinterest Predicts trends. Elizabeth Day , Journalist and Broadcaster and Karen Blackett OBE, UK Country Manager, WPP and CEO, Group M, will discuss personal and professional stories of positive failure through the lens of inspiration, and Steven Bartlett , Founder of Social Chain will interview Alex Loizou , Founder of Trouva about being an entrepreneur and heading up a challenger brand. Sinéad Burke, Founder of Tilting the Lens, will be sharing her personal story on how she lives in a world not designed for her and address how accessibility needs to be better integrated in technology. Milka Kramer , UK & Ireland Country Manager at Pinterest will present the Future Trends.

, Comedian, Actress and Writer will host the UK show and even try her hand at some Pinterest Predicts trends. , Journalist and Broadcaster and Karen Blackett OBE, UK Country Manager, WPP and CEO, Group M, will discuss personal and professional stories of positive failure through the lens of inspiration, and , Founder of Social Chain will interview , Founder of Trouva about being an entrepreneur and heading up a challenger brand. Sinéad Burke, Founder of Tilting the Lens, will be sharing her personal story on how she lives in a world not designed for her and address how accessibility needs to be better integrated in technology. , UK & Ireland Country Manager at Pinterest will present the Future Trends. France : Anaïs Grangerac, TV Presenter and Pinterest creator will host. Alexandre Mars , serial entrepreneur, philanthropist fund founder will talk to Yannick Bolloré, Havas Group CEO in a fireside chat about entrepreneurship and the future of ecommerce in the advertising industry. Inès Leonarduzzi, CEO of NGO Digital and Emmanuelle Paille , Head of Comms, CSR & Public Affairs at Bel Group will explore what users are expecting from brands today and the impact of the COVID crisis. Adrien Boyer , France , Southern Europe and Benelux Country Manager at Pinterest will present the Future Trends.

Anaïs Grangerac, TV Presenter and Pinterest creator will host. , serial entrepreneur, philanthropist fund founder will talk to Yannick Bolloré, Havas Group CEO in a fireside chat about entrepreneurship and the future of ecommerce in the advertising industry. Inès Leonarduzzi, CEO of NGO Digital and , Head of Comms, CSR & Public Affairs at Bel Group will explore what users are expecting from brands today and the impact of the COVID crisis. , , and Benelux Country Manager at Pinterest will present the Future Trends. Germany : Sascha Vitzthum , SVP Marketing at Home24 and Philipp Westermeyer , OMR Founder, will explore the shop window of the future. Jens Raskop , Head of Digital Marketing at MINI will be interviewed about aspects of reinvention and Maike Abel , Head of Media Communication & Content at Nestlé and Tijen Onaran , Entrepreneur and Author, will be talking about brand reputation and sustainability. Philip Missler , Head of Europe at Pinterest will present the Future Trends.

, SVP Marketing at Home24 and , OMR Founder, will explore the shop window of the future. , Head of Digital Marketing at MINI will be interviewed about aspects of reinvention and , Head of Media Communication & Content at Nestlé and , Entrepreneur and Author, will be talking about brand reputation and sustainability. , Head of at Pinterest will present the Future Trends. Canada : Erin Elofson , Head of Canada and Australia will host Alex Panousis , CEO, Carat Dentsu Aegis Network to discuss the death of the last click, agility in the pandemic age, and breaking through with creativity and brand safety. Sinéad Burke, Founder of Tilting the Lens, will be sharing her personal story on how she lives in a world not designed for her and address how accessibility needs to be better integrated in technology. Pascal Duffaut , Head of Partnerships, Automotive & Emerging at Pinterest will present the Future Trends.

, Head of and will host , CEO, Carat Dentsu Aegis Network to discuss the death of the last click, agility in the pandemic age, and breaking through with creativity and brand safety. Sinéad Burke, Founder of Tilting the Lens, will be sharing her personal story on how she lives in a world not designed for her and address how accessibility needs to be better integrated in technology. , Head of Partnerships, Automotive & Emerging at Pinterest will present the Future Trends. Australia : Ryan Goldsworthy , Australia Agency Lead at Pinterest will host Megan Brownlow , industry leader, who will speak about how self-actualized brands embrace conscious commerce and align with social good. Turia Pitt , author, speaker, coach, and ironman athlete, will discuss how she has overcome hardships and truly embraces inspiration.

In addition, celebrated stars from the worlds of fashion and entertainment will be joining the line-up with exclusive advice for marketers. Pinterest will be announcing these special guests to registrants just before the event on March 3rd.

"In the past year, Pinterest's long-held commitment to being a positive destination for inspiration has become more relevant than ever, and as a global brand, we have the opportunity to lead with our values and shape the future. Our partners and advertisers around the world play an incredible role in shaping this environment, and we're excited to share our new ad tools and insights to make it easier to connect with our engaged audience around the world." - Visha Naul, Director of Business Marketing for Europe at Pinterest

As a place for inspiration and positivity, Pinterest is going after a competitive global advertising market with a unique and valuable differentiation for advertisers. Because people come to Pinterest when they are considering what to do or buy next, advertisers have the authentic opportunity to play an authentic role in the consumer journey. In addition, Pinterest is increasingly becoming a shopping destination uniquely positioned to meet advertiser goals:

89% of weekly Pinners use Pinterest for inspiration in their path to purchase. (1)

64% of Pinners say Pinterest is where they go to find an idea, product or service they can trust (2)

77% of weekly Pinners have discovered a new brand or product on Pinterest (3)

89% of Pinners report that they leave the site feeling empowered. (4)

97% of top searches on Pinterest are non-branded, giving advertisers the opportunity to reach consumers in discovery mode. (5)

With a focus on accessibility, Pinterest Presents was certified as a DICE-recommended event with the maximum score of 100%, and was created in collaboration with Sinéad Burke, the Founder of Tilting the Lens. Key priorities to ensure access for all include an event invitation with a specific prompt for attendees to confirm their accessibility accommodations, color contrast in the event branding created to give access to attendees who have low-vision, and captions and sign-language interpretation in the UK, US and Canada for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Advertisers interested in registering and learning more can visit pinterestpresents.com .

ABOUT PINTEREST

People around the world come to Pinterest for inspiration. Pinterest is a visual inspiration platform where people find inspiring creators, shop new products, and seek out ideas to take offline. People have saved nearly 300 billion Pins across a range of interests from creating a home office, cooking a new recipe to finding their next vacation destination. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 450 million monthly active users. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com .

