Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 08-February-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.57p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.58p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.59p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---