-Earnings: -$12 million in Q4 vs. $209 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.47 per share -Revenue: $28.29 billion in Q4 vs. $18.86 billion in the same period last year.



