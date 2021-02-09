DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 08/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 543.7107 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040 CODE: SMRU =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 93216 EQS News ID: 1166947 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

