Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Tradegate
09.02.21
08:41 Uhr
12,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,10013,40013:30
13,20013,40013:30
Dow Jones News
09.02.2021 | 12:50
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnit Sums Up First Results of Magnit Pay

DJ Magnit Sums Up First Results of Magnit Pay 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit Sums Up First Results of Magnit Pay 
09-Feb-2021 / 12:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press-release | Krasnodar | February 9, 2021. 
 
Magnit Sums Up First Results of Magnit Pay 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 9, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading 
retailers, has disclosed the first results of its Magnit Pay service, developed in cooperation with the VTB Group. The 
launch of the service in mid-December 2020 represented the first stage in the development of a super app centered 
around Magnit's loyalty program. 
Since the payment service was brought online, about 100,000 Magnit customers have become its active users, of which 
55,000 users have added a Magnit Pay card to contactless payment services (Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.) for offline 
usage. Every day, about 30,000 virtual payment cards are issued via Magnit's app, with their total number already 
standing at about 1.5 million. 
Magnit Pay can be used to pay for purchases in any store - online and offline, inside and beyond Magnit. To get a 
virtual card, a customer needs to sign up via Magnit's loyalty program app. After passing a simplified identification 
procedure in the app, customers can keep up to 60,000 rubles on their card and spend up to 200,000 rubles a month. 
Almost half of Magnit Pay customers used it to pay for goods and services also purchased outside the Family of Magnit 
stores. Most often, the virtual card was used in grocery stores, cafes, regular and fast-food restaurants, as well as 
to pay for delivery services and purchases in liquor stores. The highest number of Magnit Pay's active users are 
located in Moscow as well as the regions of Central Russia and the North Caucasus. 
Moreover, virtual card holders made purchases more actively in Magnit stores as well: they went shopping 19% more often 
than other members of the loyalty program, and their average ticket was 4% higher. Loyalty program members receive an 
additional 0.5% of the purchase amount paid using Magnit Pay as a bonus, and twice as much during the first 30 days. 
In the near future, Magnit Pay will introduce the possibility to pay by presenting a QR code at the checkout, as well 
as credit broker services. The Company also plans to enable customers to pay for services in its loyalty app: for 
example, customers will be able to pay for communication services or top up their travel card. In the future, Magnit's 
super app might include such non-financial services as ordering a taxi, buying tickets for events, booking restaurant 
reservations, and ordering food delivery. In addition, the app will integrate the Company's own service for delivery of 
goods from all Magnit formats. 
"We are satisfied with the first results of Magnit Pay," said Florian Jansen, Magnit's Deputy CEO and Executive 
Director, "These results were achieved without any marketing support on our part. This spring, we are going to launch a 
special program to promote the service, which will help us significantly expand its audience. We have big plans for 
future development of Magnit Pay, we want to make it a financial service seemlessly integrated in modern shopping 
experience." 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
Media Inquiries 
Media Relations Department 
Email: press@magnit.ru 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the Company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 
billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
Forward-looking statements: 
This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, 
statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking 
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results 
to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on 
information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements 
attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any 
forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93254 
EQS News ID:    1166996 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 04:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

MAGNIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.