BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in December, amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 261.4 million in December from EUR 375.9 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 76.1 million.



Exports rose 12.5 percent annually in December and imports increased 0.9 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Denmark and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



In 2020, exports grew 1.7 percent and imports increased 5.3 percent.



