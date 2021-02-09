

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coty Inc. (COTY):



-Earnings: -$275.4 million in Q2 vs. -$21.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.36 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Coty Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.8 million or $0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $1.42 billion in Q2 vs. $1.68 billion in the same period last year.



