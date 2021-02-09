

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):



-Earnings: $103 million in Q4 vs. -$158 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.16 in Q4 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.62 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.56 per share -Revenue: $3.32 billion in Q4 vs. $3.34 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,130 - $3,160 Mln



