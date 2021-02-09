

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economic output was estimated to be around 5 percent below its pre-crisis level in January, according to the Bank of France survey, released Tuesday.



The bank cautioned that the estimates are subject to high uncertainty and are dependent on the evolution of the pandemic.



The business confidence index for industry remained stable at 97.5 in January. Managers expect activity to remain stable again in February.



In services, activity was stable overall. Managers forecast activity to fall slightly in February.



Further, the survey showed that activity was little-changed in construction and was forecast to remain stable in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de