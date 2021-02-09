

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG):



-Earnings: -$23 million in Q1 vs. $119 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q1 vs. $2.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $115 million or $1.97 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.99 per share -Revenue: $1.11 billion in Q1 vs. $1.47 billion in the same period last year.



