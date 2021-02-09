Klövern AB (publ): Klövern signs the first lease contract in New York

Klövern has signed a lease contract with chef Matthew Kenney for approximately 730 sq.m. of restaurant space at the ground and lower levels at 1245 Broadway in New York. The new office project is located at the corner of Broadway and 31st Street in Manhattan. The tenant is expected to open operations in the second quarter of 2022 and the lease term is ten years.

1245 Broadway, a 23-story modern office building, is Klövern's largest ongoing project and is being developed in collaboration with the locally based company GDS Development Management (GDSNY). The building will be LEED Silver certified and offer office spaces with the latest technology in air quality and touchless systems.

"We are very happy to announce the first lease contract in our largest ongoing project, 1245 Broadway. The rent level is in line with our original expectations. Matthew Kenney's full-service restaurant and catering operation will offer great added value to the building, its tenants and visitors", says Klövern's CEO Rutger Arnhult.

Matthew Kenney is a well-known American chef, entrepreneur, author and educator. Kenney is the owner of more than 40 restaurants in 20 cities on five continents around the world.

