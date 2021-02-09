Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Prepares "Comply Bag" Cannabis Transport System for Market - Integrates Smart Phone App and METRC API

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company growing operations in disruptive areas of the cannabis and hemp-related industries, today announces the achievement of a significant milestone in bringing its innovative Comply Bag Cannabis Transport System to the marketplace. The Company received its first shipment of Comply Bags from its manufacturer, which is now in Cannabis Global's new warehouse.

The Company also announces the ongoing efforts on the integration of the Metrc applications programming interface (API) into a custom smartphone app that will allow cannabis shippers and receivers to scan shipments with the information being integrated directly into the leading cannabis track and trace system. At least 15 states, including California, mandate the use of Metrc.

"Cannabis is a big business, and as business continues to expand, it is even more vital to track and secure all shipments. Tracking and securing shipments will be increasingly critical as the potential for national legalization materializes, and interstate commerce becomes more probable," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "This is why we created Comply Bag, which ensures what is shipped is what is received. Not only does Comply Bag provide tamper-proof shipment capabilities, but with our new app, the shippers simply snap an image of the bag's bar codes, and information seamlessly flows to mandated track and trace systems. Our initial API integration is with Metrc, on which at least 15 U.S. states have standardized. Comply Bag offers unparalleled safety, security, traceability, compliance, and cannabis data integration."

The Company has a new video outlining the product, which can be viewed at Ship Safe and Track with Comply Bag from CBG L .

The methods currently being utilized by most in the cannabis industry to transport raw materials and products have not kept up with the growing sophistication and compliance requirements of the rest of the marketplace. Comply Bag utilizes proven security, tamper resistance, and tracking features that will allow cannabis companies to transport products as safely as large financial institutions transport cash and marketable securities.

Comply Bag features a multi-layer, low-density polyethylene outer shell that protects valuable shipments and allows manufacturers, buyers, and processors full view of contents to assess quality. Each Comply Bag contains financial institution-grade tamper-evident seams, self-sealing closures, and sequential numbering to ensure what is sent is what is received. In addition, because all U.S. states have implemented specific regulations for the tracking and tracing of cannabis shipments from seed to sale, Comply Bags features regulator demanded tracking features, such as those required in the California Cannabis Track-and-Trace (CCTT) system, including Unique Identifier Tags (UID) mandated by California via its contracted service provider, METRC, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag , an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. We are also the developer and marketer of the Hemp You Can Feel brand and the corporation is a major shareholder in Natural Plant Extract, a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor, which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

