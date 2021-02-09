Odyssey Group International, Inc: Odyssey Group International Announces Recent Television Segments on Fox Business, CheddarTV and Newsmax

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to announce multiple recent television segments focused on the development of a treatment for concussion by Prevacus', CEO Dr. Jake VanLandingham and Brett Favre. The appearances included:

CheddarTV's "Closing Bell" on Friday, February 5 (watch online)

Newsmax's "National Report" on Sunday, February 7 (watch online) and

Fox Business' "Kennedy Nation" on Monday February 8 (watch online)

In addition, former NFL stars Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien discussed brain injuries and the Prevacus drug candidate on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Saturday February 6 (watch online).

"We are thrilled with the positive attention from the media that Prevasol, our pre-clinical stage concussion treatment, is receiving, and are excited about our pending partnership with Odyssey." said Dr. Jake VanLandingham, Chief Executive Officer of Prevacus.

Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey added "Concussion is a serious health issue in sports, the military and in elderly populations which currently has no FDA approved drug treatment. We are eager to close our transaction and be a part of the drug development program."

Odyssey previously entered into a definitive agreement with Prevacus to acquire the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient PRV-002 (Prevasol) to treat traumatic brain injury, on January 11, 2021. The definitive agreement has been signed and the transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2021, the transaction is conditional on Prevacus shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

About Prevacus, Inc.

Prevacus, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates with the potential to advance treatment in the fields of traumatic brain injury and other neurological disorders. The Company's first two development candidates (PRV-002 and PreVPro) represent breakthrough strategy for treating concussion working at the molecular level to simultaneously reduce inflammation, swelling, impaired cerebral blood flow and oxidative stress.

For more information visit: http://www.prevacus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including our ability to close on the agreement in a timely manner, successfully complete a Phase 1 clinical trial, the economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid changes in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and legislative, regulatory, competitive developments and general economic conditions.

Media and Investors Contacts:

CG CAPITAL

Rich Cockrell

877.889.1972

investorrelations@cg.capital

SOURCE: Odyssey Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628603/Odyssey-Group-International-Announces-Recent-Television-Segments-on-Fox-Business-CheddarTV-and-Newsmax