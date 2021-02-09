Trading for Numis in the first four months of FY21 has been strong, even though the fund raising associated with the onset of the pandemic has subsided. All areas are reported to be trading well with both IPO and advisory revenues picking up from previously subdued levels. With the deal pipeline encouraging for the remainder of H121, we have increased our FY21 revenue and pre-tax profit estimates by 9% and 30% respectively.

