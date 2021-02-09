Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces It Will Add CBD Veteran Jeanine Getz to Its Board of Directors

GETZ WILL ADD VALUED CBD PRODUCT LAUNCH EXPERIENCE

Vancouver, BC, via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: "NVG.CN") (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN") distributor of top quality, broad and full spectrum CBD products, is pleased to announce its Board of Directors voted to add Jeanine Behr Getz of Greenwich, CT, as an independent Director on February 8th, 2021. This comes at an important time in Nass Valley's evolution as it readies to unveil its new menu of 30 CBD products in the beauty, sleep, and pain relief categories for humans and pets.

Ms. Getz worked with TwinLab, a supplement and phytocannabinoid company, during the launch of their CBD products line. She was directly involved in creating communications, education, as well as marketing and business strategy for CBD products in the Sports, Beauty and Vitamin Supplement divisions of TwinLab.

Prior to TwinLab, Jeanine worked with Yulex, a materials company that makes FSC-certified clean rubber used in wetsuits, yoga mats and baby products. There she worked with brands such as Patagonia, Honest Company, and Lululemon. She also previously worked for McKesson Automated Healthcare and SafeSkin Corporation.

Nass Valley's CEO Gavin Collier stated, "Jeanine Getz will add an enormous amount of strategic thinking around innovative ways to build NVG's brand equity while driving our new product launches. We are truly lucky to have a woman of her experience and deep CBD consumer product knowledge join Nass Valley Gateway's board."

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

