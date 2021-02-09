Kymeta solutions are designed for rapid deployment, mission critical communications, and meeting the highest levels of security and encryption requirements.

Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com)-the communications company making mobile global-announced today the expansion and availability of its KymetaTM u8 product, including the Kymeta u8 GOV terminal with an embedded iDirect 950mp modem and the u8 GO transportable terminal. Kymeta u8 GOV terminals are designed to meet the needs of government, military and specialized commercial use and support.

The u8 GOV terminal and u8 GO provide the complete connectivity solution for on-the-go communications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The u8 GOV terminal includes a FIPS, 140-2 level 3 TRANSEC module and meets the demands of tactical users in scenarios that require secure data, voice, and video connectivity in highly mobile military, government and other rapid response applications. The u8 GOV terminal covers the full Ku-band and is available today as a turnkey terminal with a satellite modem, cellular modem, and SD-WAN capabilities. It is compliant with existing security requirements as defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

"Kymeta's solutions meet the mission-critical needs of military, first responders, and commercial customers providing 'always-on' connectivity for mobile platforms, making communications on the move more seamless and reliable than ever," said Rob Weitendorf, Vice President, Business Development, Kymeta.

Also available today, the u8 GO transportable terminals come in multiple configurations including ODU, Commercial and GOV terminals, and enable safe transport with a hardened and rugged shipping case for protection and provide a built-in vehicle mount to support easy communications on the pause (COTP) and communications on-the-move (COTM). This transportable configuration is easily maneuverable and ideal for rapid deployments and has been tested against military transportation standards including MIL-STD-810H, Transit Drop, Transportation Shock, and Loose Cargo Vibration. The u8 GO includes an outdoor AC/DC power supply, supports communications on the pause (COTP) with a 25-degree tilt mechanism, and can also be mounted on a vehicle for easy deployment in a multitude of use cases.

The Kymeta u8 solutions, which now also include the u8 GOV terminal and u8 GO transportable case, provide a complete connectivity solution for communications-on-the-move (COTM) and networks-on-the-move (NOTM) when and where you need it most. The u8 terminal, with Kymeta's revolutionary software-defined, electronic beam-steering technology, is low profile and easy-to-mount on vehicles and vessels. The u8 turnkey solutions come in multiple terminal configurations that provide customers with the hardware, software, and connectivity they need.

Kymeta recently launched its next-generation antenna, terminal, and services in Q4 of 2020, and has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the industry. The Kymeta u8 terminal paired with Kymeta's hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity services, Kymeta Connect, transforms the purchase and consumption of mobile data with all-inclusive hardware, connectivity, and services monthly subscription. The Kymeta u8 is the world's only commercially available flat-panel electronically steered antenna built specifically for mobility and designed for the needs of military, first responders, and commercial customers.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Lepton Global Solutions, a Kymeta company, hosts the company's satellite connectivity solutions and offers unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company's flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta Connect services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com.

