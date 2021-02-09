Anzeige
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Stuttgart
09.02.21
15:58 Uhr
28,280 Euro
+0,080
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,10029,06016:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2021 | 15:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Correction of record date for dividend

In Industrivärden's Year-End Report 2020 an incorrect statement of the record date, for the dividend proposed by the Board, has been stated. The record date is April, 23, 2021.

Stockholm, February 9, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 3:00 p.m. CET on February 9, 2021.

Attachment

  • Korrigering avstämningsdag_210209_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4b292d64-04cd-4ff9-803b-c7bee3a93353)

