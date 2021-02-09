Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.02.2021
Starker Auftakt! Ab heute wird es richtig ernst: Achtung auf Mittwoch…
Dow Jones News
09.02.2021 | 15:13
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Feb-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/02/2021) of GBP54.60m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/02/2021) of GBP38.21m 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/02/2021 was: 
                                                                                Number of 
                                                                                shares in 
                                                                                   issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited                 183.27p   20,850,000 
current period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period            183.27p 
revenue* 
Ordinary share price                                                 169.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                                          (7.79%) 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
ZDP share                                                            113.03p          113 
ZDP share price                                                      112.50p 
Premium to NAV                                                       (0.47%) 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption 
date of 30/04/2025 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 08/02/ 
2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0006615826 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           SDV 
Sequence No.:   93282 
EQS News ID:    1167093 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2021 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
