Aviatrix Cloud Network Platform Helps HEINEKEN Become World's Best-Connected Brewer

Aviatrix, the cloud network platform, today announced that HEINEKEN, the world's most international brewer, and the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands, has deployed Aviatrix to enable their multi-cloud digital transformation in becoming the world's best-connected brewer.

HEINEKEN's cloud network infrastructure requirements need deployment within minutes, instead of days or weeks. To accelerate their digital transformation, HEINEKEN leverages cloud-based services that generate insights from data. Working with Aviatrix, HEINEKEN's Connectivity Team was able to build a platform based on standardized blueprints, providing the required speed and agility. As a result, the team can now maintain the necessary supportability without taking away freedom, speed, and agility from the Functional Development Teams.

"Working closely with the Aviatrix team has helped us to be better globally connected with our customers and consumers, which is of strategic importance to our brands. Using the Aviatrix multi-cloud network platform has enabled us to be cloud agnostic, allowing us to use best of breed capabilities of the different public cloud providers and connect users, applications and data in a secure cloud native way," said Edwin Venhuizen, Product Owner Connectivity at HEINEKEN.

With Aviatrix, HEINEKEN can now deploy network infrastructure and security in minutes. Moving forward, HEINEKEN will further utilize the Aviatrix cloud network platform for full automation and self-service.

"Our partnership with HEINEKEN further validates that regardless of your business, transformation to multi-cloud is becoming essential for every organization. Enterprises expect their network to deliver cloud simplicity and agility combined with enterprise class operations and security. That's precisely what we're providing to HEINEKEN with our cloud network platform, helping this great brand become the best-connected brewer in the world," stated Steve Mullaney, Aviatrix CEO.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix cloud network platform delivers advanced networking, security and operational visibility and control required by enterprises, with the simplicity, automation, and agility of cloud. More than 500 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at aviatrix.com.

