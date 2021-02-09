FactMR: Maternal Nutrition Products Market to Enjoy Highest Expansion in Multivitamins Segment: Fact.MR

Rising demand for essential vitamins such as Vitamins A, B-12 and D spurs manufacturers to introduce products rich in the aforementioned supplements

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / Fact.MR: Award winning market research company Fact.MR's maternal nutrition products market report forecasts a positive expansion rate for FY 2021-22, as global pregnancy rates continue increasing. Growth prospects for the upcoming decade also appear optimistic, with a noteworthy CAGR anticipated throughout the forecast period.

Despite the downswing ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, the maternal nutrition products market remained resilient, as maternal care did not lose precedence amid the reoriented priorities of healthcare settings to care for infected patients. Studies have indicated that inadequate nutritional intake paves way for gestational hypertensive disorders such as pre-eclampsia and eclampsia, the 2nd biggest cause of maternal mortality in developing regions.

The World Health Organization advocates that such mortalities are preventable if adequate calcium supplements are provided. Proper calcium intake can reduce pre-eclampsia by 52% and prematurity by 24%. Therefore, manufacturers are incorporating a flurry of nutritional supplements rich in calcium and other minerals, paving way for future expansion. Also, regulatory bodies such as USAID have prescribed a daily iron and folic acid (IFA) intake between 60-400 milligrams to offset the risks of undernutrition.

"Increasing healthcare costs coupled with stagnating disposable incomes in emerging economies is prompting governments to provide affordable care, prompting market players to offer maternal nutrition products at inexpensive rates, leading to a widening customer base," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Maternal Nutrition Products Study

Multivitamin products to hold major sway, owing to growing need for essential vitamins during pregnancy

Pregnancy stage nutritional intake is expected to yield substantial gains

By form, tablets are expected to generate over two out of five sales through 2031

Drug stores to account for over half of all sales, e-commerce to emerge as a lucrative segment

U.S to experience surging sales amid rising per capita healthcare expenditure

India to emerge as a heavyweight, attributed to an expanding population base leading to increased pregnancy cases

U.K to experience high growth, owing to the mandatory recommendation of Vitamin D intake for pregnant mothers

Strong commitment to global initiatives such as the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) to bolster maternal nutritional products sales in Germany

China, Japan and South Korea to remain attractive growth regions

Maternal Nutrition Market- Prominent Drivers

Rising incidences of infant malnutrition due to inadequate nutrient intake by mothers is poised to broaden scope of maternal nutrition products

Prominent manufacturers to experience high revenue generation across emerging and underdeveloped economies such as India and Mexico

Opportunities abound across ready-to-drink nutritional supplement beverages, with milk-based formulations surging in popularity

Maternal Nutrition Market- Key Restraints

Strict regulatory compliance mandates by authorities often delays new product launches, causing shortfalls in revenue margins

Growing availability of counterfeit products by unscrupulous entities in less developed regions is posing a significant challenge to market growth

Competitive Landscape

Abbott Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Arla Food Ingredients Group, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Nestle SA and Roquette Freres are the most prominent maternal nutrition products manufacturers according to Fact.MR's analysis. Besides these, a number of global and regional players dominate the landscape, rendering it significantly competitive.

Since it is a niche market, manufacturers are concentrating on offering specialized and targeted product offerings. For instance, Abbott Nutrition offers a broad portfolio of infant and maternal nutrition products, marketing such items as the SIMILAC® Probiotic Tri-Blend, SIMILAC® Pro Advance, SIMILAC® Advance® for Neuro Support and SIMILAC® Advance® respectively.

Likewise, Nestle SA produces and markets Materna, a series of specific maternal nutrition supplements to provide them with key vitamins such as Vitamin A and B12, minerals such as zinc and DHA protein. Moreover, the product line is also rich in folic acid, which is important to reduce risks of neural tube defects and also promotes cell and tissue growth.

More Insights on the Maternal Nutrition Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global maternal nutrition products market. The study divulges essential insights on the market based on nutrition (multivitamin, vitamin B, vitamin D, omega 3/6/9, calcium, probiotics, and others), use case (preconception, pregnancy, and postpartum), form (tablets, capsules, and powder), and distribution channel grade (modern trade, specialty stores, online retailers, pharmacy stores, and other sales channels), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Oceania).

Key Questions Covered in Report

Why Do Multivitamins Hold Great Potential?

What is the Best Route to Channel Maternal Nutrition Products?

What are the Key Marketing Strategies of Maternal Nutrition Product Manufacturers?

Which nutrition type accounts for the highest demand?

How do birth rates affect demand for maternal nutrition products?

