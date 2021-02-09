Automotive Test Equipment Market Worth $ 2.82 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.79% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The rise of electronic construction in vehicles, technological novelties in the automotive test equipment, the concept of real-time data and simulation testing, monetizing vehicle data, and using onboard diagnostic tools are the trends that will drive the market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automotive Test Equipment Market" by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), by Product Type (Chassis dynamometer, Engine dynamometer, Vehicle emission test system, and wheel alignment tester), by End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Assembly Plant, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) R and D, Technical Center, Authorized service center), by Application (Mobile device-based equipment and PC or Laptop-Based Equipment), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Test Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.09 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.79% from 2019 to 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=14853

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Test Equipment Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Overview

The rise of electronic construction in vehicles is the vital factor in driving the market growth. The most straightforward architecture consists of a high voltage battery, an electric motor with a power electronic controller, and a single-speed gearbox. The market revenue of Battery Electric Vehicles is increasing since they provide a practical approach towards a clean and efficient transport system. The benefits offered are the increased efficacy, dependability, and low cost. It is seen as virtual energy storage that can provide auxiliary services or serve as controllable loads.

The technological advancements in automotive test equipment are expected to foster market growth. There is a need to streamline the automotive test equipment to remove the uncertainties. The Horiba, a significant vendor in Japan, has developed the novel robot driver, which subsidizes the development of new vehicles with high repeatability and superior mount-ability for sophisticated cars in a wide range of test situations. This concept reduces the test being repeated and supporting vehicle production. The execution of stringent emission norms to avert the environmental loss is boosting the market growth.

The major players in the market are Bosch, Siemens AG, Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, Vector Informatik, Honeywell, ABB, Softing, Horiba, Ltd, SGS

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Test Equipment Market On the basis of Vehicle Type, Product Type, End Use, Application, and Geography.

Automotive Test Equipment Market by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Test Equipment Market by Product Type

Chassis Dynamometer



Engine Dynamometer



Vehicle Emission Test System



Wheel Alignment Tester

Automotive Test Equipment Market by End Use

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Assembly Plant



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) R and D



Technical Center



Authorized service center

Automotive Test Equipment Market by Application

Mobile Device-Based Equipment



PC Or Laptop-Based Equipment

Automotive Test Equipment Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Diagonal Tyre Market by Type (Common Diagonal Tyre, Bias Belted Tyre), by Application (Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Structural Foam Market by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, and Others), by Application (Material Handling, Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Sensor Bearing Market by Functionality (Speed, Temperature, Vibration, and Other), by Application (ABS, Material Handling Equipment, Electric Motors, and Others), By End-User (Automotive, Transportation, Metal & Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Leaf Spring Market by Spring Type (Parabolic Leaf Spring and Multi-Leaf Spring), by Material (Metal Leaf Springs, Composite Leaf Springs), by Location Type (Front Suspension and Rear Suspension), by Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles and Medium & heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Developments in Hyperloop Technology Market changing the way we travel!!

Visualize Automotive Test Equipment Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435656/Automotive_test_equipment_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg