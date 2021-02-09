Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (OTCQB: SIOCF) (FSE: SOG) ("Enduro Metals" or the "Company") announces that trading of its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has been halted today at the Company's request pending the release of material news by the Company.

The Company intends to disseminate a press release describing the material news this morning.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

"Cole Evans"

President/CEO

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Kingsley - Director of Communications

Tel: +1 (604) 440-8474



Email: info@endurometals.com

https://www.endurometals.com

