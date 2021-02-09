Erectile Dysfunction Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 4.7 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global erectile dysfunction market report

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global erectile dysfunction market is expected to retract at a CAGR of around (0.4%) during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

ED is the most prevalent male sexual disorder globally. Multiple therapeutic and device treatment modalities are currently available for the management of the disease. However, the market is likely to witness a negative growth rate of around (-0.4%) due to drastic decline in revenues of popular branded drugs such as Viagra and Cialis. Oral therapies, especially Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra, dominated the market with around USD 3.8 billion revenue in 2020. All the three flagship oral ED therapies will lose patent during the forecast period, thereby providing space for the entry of low-cost generics. Compared to therapeutics, ED devices market is likely to grow at a faster rate and witness an absolute growth of around 22% during the forecast period. The penile implants segment accounted for the largest share of around 49% in 2020 in the global ED devices market. The major factor behind this largest share is the permanent cure for the disease coupled with around 90% satisfaction among patients using penile implants. Vendors in the market should focus on innovations in advanced drug formulations as well as technologically advanced devices, which can attain high acceptance among the patient population with potential to cure the disease. The topical drug formulation is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of around 27% due to its easy accessibility and improved action with minimal side effects during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by product, drugs, devices, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 9 key vendors and 37 other vendors

Erectile Dysfunction Market - Segmentation

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) drugs occupy the major share of the ED drugs market due to physicians' high recommendations and high efficiency. The advent of topical formulations and innovations in minimal invasive penile suppositories is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Oral drugs are found to be more effective and safe drugs and are considered first-line therapy in the treatment of ED. Hence, these drugs account for over 94% share of the market. Innovations in oral PDE-5 inhibitors include novel oral transmucosal drug delivery through oral dispersive tablets, or oral dispersible film is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Vacuum constriction devices (VCD) accounted for over 39% of the global erectile dysfunction devices market in 2020. These devices are experiencing growth owing to their non-invasive nature and high patient satisfaction. Over 90% of the patient population experienced successful erectile function with VCD, thereby boosting the market growth. North America dominates ED devices' usage due to the high accessibility to healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of ED disorder, and increasing chronic health disorders.

Erectile Dysfunction Market by Products

Drugs

Devices

Erectile Dysfunction Market by Drugs

Route of Administration

Oral Drugs



Topical Formulation



Penile Injections & Suppositories

Distribution

Hospital Pharmacies



Offline Retail Pharmacies



Online Channels

Erectile Dysfunction Market by Devices

Penile Implants

Vacuum Therapy Devices

Shockwave Therapy

Others

Erectile Dysfunction Market - Dynamics

Vendors are focusing on technological advancements and improvements to develop advanced treatment options for impotence/erectile dysfunction. The main aim of vendors is to develop a treatment that is faster, more effective with fewer side effects. These advancements in the treatment of ED were observed to expand in the market, and more options are likely to be available in the upcoming years. Several new device technologies for ED treatment are introduced in the market. One of the technologies is the low-intensity shock wave extracorporeal therapy (LI-ESWT), which is a quite promising method in treating erectile dysfunction. This therapy is already proven to be effective in cardiology, in the case of kidney stones, and observed recent success in reversible ischemic tissues of the heart and fractures. The LI-ESWT is a wand-like device placed near different areas of the penis, and it releases acoustic waves, which interact with the tissues and release angiogenic factors leading to improvement of blood circulation.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Strategic Agreements & Collaborations

Increasing in e-Commerce Delivery of ED Drugs & Devices

Increasing Incidence of Erectile Dysfunction and Other Chronic Diseases

Advancements in Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Devices

Erectile Dysfunction Market - Geography

North America dominated the global erectile dysfunction treatment market owing to factors such as better access to both erectile dysfunction prescription and generic drugs, reimbursement coverage for surgeries in ED, better healthcare infrastructure, increasing R&D innovations, and growing demand for ED drugs. The US is the major revenue contributor in the region and accounted for about 92% of the market share. In the US, the ED drugs market is likely to register a negative CAGR owing to the patent expiries of major drugs such as Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra. Pfizer's Viagra experienced around 27% drop in the CAGR growth rate in the past five years. The majority of Viagra's revenue decline was observed in the US, i.e., from $788 million in 2017 to $217 million in 2018. Whereas the revenue of Viagra was found to be increased by 1% outside the US, indicating sustainability of patent protection. However, the ED devices market is growing at a positive rate and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.11% in North America.

Erectile Dysfunction Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

Major Vendors

Eli Lilly and Company

VIVUS

Pfizer

Bayer

Boston Scientific

Coloplast

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Viatris

Dong-A Socio Holdings

Other Prominent Vendors

Aurobindo Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Cristalia

Metuchen Pharmaceuticals

Menarini Group

SK Chemicals

Seelos Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Lupin

Cipla

Sandoz

Endo International

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

ADVANZ PHARMA

Alembic Pharmaceuticals

Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings

iX Biopharma

Dornier MedTech

Zephyr Surgical Implants

Augusta Medical Systems

Launch Medical

Bonro Medical

Owen Mumford

Direx Group

Zimmer Medizin Systeme

MTS Medical UG

Medispec

Inceler Medical

NOVAmedtek

WIKKON

Top Quality Group

Promedon

Timm Medical Technologies

Global Life Technologies

Urology Health Store

Hims

