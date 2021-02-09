Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Medspresso Partners up with Zootly: South Africa's Leading Cannabis Destination

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("Wuhan' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update regarding its MedspressoTm brand focused on creating premium African functional beverages:

This past week MedspressoTm set the seal on its alliance with South African retailer: Zootly. The latter will carry the MedspressoTm product range. Zootly is a Cape Town based online, retail and wholesale distributor of only the highest quality cannabis growing and smoking equipment throughout South Africa.

The new collaboration began when Team Medspresso met Zootly owners, Derek Hewlett and Chris Landman and instantly saw eye-to-eye on their business goals. " I absolutely love what Derek and Chris are doing with Zootly and their plans for expansion. They're really passionate guys with amazing energy and are on a great mission. We're very excited to be working with them," said Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan General Group.

The excitement was matched by the team at Zootly. "Medspresso has very high-quality and cool products that align beautifully with the brands we sell on our online and offline shops. We completely loved how the Medspresso products tasted and are looking forward to seeing our customers sharing the same belief. Meeting Jeff Robinson and the Medspresso team was enlightening. We look forward to seeing what the future brings! "said Derek Hewlett , founder of Zootly.

About Zootly

Zootly began when Derek and Chris joined forces to start their venture into the budding marijuana industry in 2018. After deciding to go full-steam ahead, they travelled around the world to establish international relationships with the best distributors. Now located on the trendy Kloof Street in Gardens, Cape Town, the Zootly team sells its own bespoke range of products. This includes an amazing range of Zoot products, growing mediums, vapes, CBD products, and so much more. It is your local cannabis aficionado store that delivers from their online shop.

About Medspresso

Medspresso is an eco-conscious brand that encompasses a range of high-quality premium CBD-infused functional beverages including two blends of coffee, Rooibos tea and a hot chocolate beverage that all come in Nespresso compatible pods. The brand sources in-season coffee beans from exceptional producers around Africa. Beverages on the Medspresso menu must pass multiple rigorous cupping and tasting sessions in order to qualify against our stringent standards to ensure every shot is perfect. Behind Medspresso is a team of experienced and passionate coffee-lovers, with a drive to showcase, educate and inspire people about specialty coffee. It is a community-minded brand that is dedicated to providing its community with an excellent quality product.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:WUHN)

