In the first three months of the current fiscal year (calendar Q4), All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001, Prime Standard, A1OS GY) was able to increase revenue (+3 percent), EBIT (+24 percent) and EPS (+21 percent) - despite the pandemic-related restraint of some customers. Key to the margin expansion was ... The post All for One Group SE: Cloud growth and margin increase appeared first on Boersengefluester.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...