MJ Harvest, Inc.: ProCannaGro Signs Online Sales Agreement with Kalix and NPK Industries

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc.("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) is pleased to announce agreements with prominent hemp cultivation product manufacturers Kalix and NPK Industries to carry their product lines on https://procannagro.com/.

MJ Harvest CEO Patrick Bilton stated "The ability to contract these premier product manufacturers to our website exemplifies the Procannagro.com effort to boost sales domestically and internationally". Oregon based Kalix offers a variety of soil nutrients, plant supplements and nutrients, and hydroponic nutrients, fertilizers and microbes designed for hemp growers. NPK Industries products include the RAW collection, designed by master grower Harley Smith and based on basic elements and organic bio-stimulants, allowing the gardener to set custom feeding programs to achieve best results.

Procannagro.com is a fully automated website where clients have the ability to create their own accounts with customized wholesale and distribution pricing and shipping from fulfillment centers in the US and Canada.

Procannagro.com has been updated to include the Kalix and NPK Industries products providing for domestic distribution and is currently updating the website ProCannaGro.ca to provide for distribution of Kalix and NPK Industries products in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

MJ Harvest, Inc.

9205 West Russell Rd., Ste. 240

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Telephone: 954.519.3115

Tcktsllc@earthlink.net

@HARVESTMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628716/ProCannaGro-Signs-Online-Sales-Agreement-with-Kalix-and-NPK-Industries