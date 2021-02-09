

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian consumer confidence improved in the first quarter of this year as households started expecting an end to the coronavirus pandemic with the start of vaccinations, results of a survey by Finance Norway showed Tuesday.



The expectations barometer climbed to -5.1 from -9.2 in the fourth quarter of 2020.



'The barometer now indicates that most households are confident in their own finances and have both funds and a desire for increased consumption when large parts of the population have been vaccinated,' Finance Norway CEO Idar Kreutzer said.



'This will help lift activity in the Norwegian economy.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de